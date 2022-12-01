Bills hyped for wild card game in front of fans

The Bills will host their first playoff game in front of a packed stadium for the first time since 1996.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills are set to host their wild card matchup with the New England Patriots, in what will be the third game between the two AFC East in less than 40 days.

Last year when the Bills hosted two playoff games, they did so in front of a limited crowd due to COVID, but this game on Saturday will be the first in front of a packed house since 1996.

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes on commented on the importance of the game for the community.

“When I got here in 2014, listening to those captains, Eric Wood, Fred Jackson and them, talking about bringing a playoff game home to Buffalo, the emotions to see what that will be like and for me to live it, our fans, the Mafia will be crazy come Saturday,” Hughes said.

This is clearly something the organization has been talking about for a while. The fan base is already known as being one of the most supportive, but now you give back a winning season, another division championship, and your archrival at home in the playoffs, I would expect a very loud and noise crowd come Saturday night.

The Bills know in order to get the advantage of the home crowd, they need to start fast on both sides of the ball.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, "You always want to start fast, especially at home in a cold game. They will obviously try to do the same. It will be one of those legendary games. We may take a punch, they’ll take a punch, it’s what it is going to be.”