Bills, Packers are ready for Sunday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are set to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. Before the season this was a game circled on many calendars, but with the direction of both franchise's this season, Buffalo is a heavy favorite to win at home.

Buffalo comes in as 11-point favorites, and it's the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career that he is a double-digit underdog as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers and the Packers head into the game with three straight losses as Buffalo is off to a hot 5-1 start this season.

The Packers offense has not been the same this season without star wide out Davante Adams, who they dealt to Las Vegas. Green Bay averages just over 18 points per game, which has them in the bottom 10 in the NFL. The Bills are No. 1 in yards per game with 440 and second in the league in scoring with 29 per game.

It's worth mentioning the Bills are getting healthier as well. Cornerback Tre'Davious White will not suit up despite returning to practice without a red non-contact jersey. Plus, Buffalo is coming off a bye week and is expected to be refreshed for this matchup.

Only offensive tackle Spencer Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Special teams Taiwan Jones is questionable.

The Packers are slightly banged up. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, guard Elgton Jenkins, and wideout Christian Watson are questionable, while cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and starting wideout Allen Lazard has been ruled out.

The Bills are coming into this game with more confidence in their rushing attack. Two weeks ago against Kansas City was one of the best ground games we have seen from this Buffalo offense in years. The Bills were easily able to move the ball on the ground, rushing for 125 yards on 31 carries.

It will be a good sign if the Bills can continue this trend without having to rely on Josh Allen to make plays with his legs and arms.

As if Buffalo hasn't already solidified themselves as super bowl favorites, a win in primetime against Rodgers and the Packers would calm any remaining questions people may have about this team as Buffalo looks to improve to 6-1 on the season.