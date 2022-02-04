Buffalo Bills hire new quarterbacks coach

The position was vacated by Ken Dorsey after he was named the new offensive coordinator of the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have hired Joe Brady, former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, as their new quarterbacks coach. The team made the announcement Friday morning.

Brady is the Bills' 18th quarterbacks coach since 1971, according to the team.

The position was vacated by Ken Dorsey after he was named the new offensive coordinator of the Bills. Dorsey was promoted to the position earlier this week after former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was named head coach of the New York Giants.

According to the Bills, Dorsey has coached the Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks for the past three seasons and has also served as the team's passing game coordinator since 2019. The team says Dorsey has been "instrumental" in quarterback Josh Allen's development.

Brady first joined the NFL back in 2017, serving as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He stayed with the team for a year then accepted a position at LSU as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He was later awarded the Broyles Award for "being the best assistant coach in college football."

During his time at LSU, Brady worked with Joe Burrow, the current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI. Brady also worked with current Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. That season the team went 15-0 and won the CFP National Championship.