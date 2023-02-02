Bills hire Joe Danna as their new safeties coach

Danna brings 15 years of coaching experience to Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have a new safeties coach.

The Bills announced Thursday they've hired Joe Danna. He brings 15 years of coaching experience to Buffalo.

Danna previously worked as the safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2022. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff.

Danna replaces Jim Salgado, who was let go by the Bills last week.

Salgado had spent six seasons with Buffalo, with this past season being the first with him coaching safeties. He had served as a defensive assistant with the Bills in 2017 before overseeing the nickel cornerback position in 2020.