Bills hire 1st woman to be full-time athletic trainer in franchise history

Marissa Figueroa has served as a an athletic training intern with the Bills since 2021.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have added a new face to their athletic training staff, and it's historic for the franchise.

Marissa Figueroa is their newest assistant athletic trainer. She is also the first woman to become a full-time athletic trainer in the franchise's history.

"The first thing you notice about Marissa is her positive attitude," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a released statement.

"She's always around and available to help out, and that's what you need in this industry. You show up here early in the morning and Marissa is here. Late in the day, she's here as well. She loves being around, and you can tell she's got passion for the job."

Figueroa has been with the Bills since 2021, when she started as an athletic training intern.

Before joining the Bills she worked as an athletic trainer at University of California Davis and as an intern with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Figueroa was one of the lead trainers who helped cornerback Tre'Davious White on his recovery with his ACL injury.

"I would say in year two, you can really tell if they have what it takes or not," Beane said. "And, Nate (Breske) started giving her even more responsibilities, whether it was stuff with our concussion protocols or other things. She was one of the lead dogs with Tre White's recovery and his journey back.