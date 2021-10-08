x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Bills heading to Kansas City for rematch of AFC title game

The Bills are fresh off a 40-0 blitz of Houston and riding high behind one of the NFL's best defenses.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane faces making two critical high-priced decisions by Monday, May 3, 2021, in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options and retain the rights of quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds through the 2022 season.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. 

Now the Bills have another chance as they head to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch Sunday night. 

The Bills are fresh off a 40-0 blitz of Houston and riding high behind one of the NFL's best defenses. Kansas City believes it righted itself last week in Philadelphia after a rare two-game skid, but the defense has still been an issue four games into the season.

Related Articles