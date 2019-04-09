ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The answer to one of the last questions of Sean McDermott's news conference was perhaps the best indication of how the whole thing went.

"I'm taking it one game at a time."

McDermott's cliche response to veteran reporter Jerry Sullivan's question about the state of his defense.

It's not as if McDermott was out of character, but he was especially guarded as the Bills hit the field to get ready for the opener Sunday against the Jets in East Rutherford.

The Bills have made a great number of additions in the offseason that included an overhaul of the offensive line, new receivers, and a first round pick spent on DT Ed Oliver in the draft.

They made the bold decision to cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy. They've had to overcome injuries, particularly on the offensive line, during a very formative times of the offseason and preseason.

How prepared does McDermott feel his team is coming off a 6-10 finish last year?

"It's a Wednesday... I think we'll be prepared with a good week of work... They (Jets) have got good players they've brought in. It's an important week in terms of preparation."

McDermott, as you would expect, is looking for any advantage he can get in terms of the information game. He still wouldn't say if second round pick Cody Ford is going to start at right tackle or right guard.

"We're going to move him around."

Translation... they have a plan. They just don't want to let the Jets know what that is.

What is fair to say, and how to a great extent this season will be measured, is that McDermott and his staff should be in a much better position to execute a plan.

The defense appears to be set to remain solid. The offense clearly needs to take a step forward.

Much of that revolves around the development of second year quarterback Josh Allen.

Due largely to shortcomings on the offensive line and Allen's inexperience, he led the team in rushing last season.

That simply can't continue.

The Bills, with Allen at the helm, need to be able to dictate a balanced offensive gameplan given where his development should be and the upgrades they've surrounded him with.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to win the game... if that means running it 40-times or throwing it 40-times."

Sunday is the first true indication as to whether the Bills have evolved to that point.

Injury Update:

-Returner and receiver Andre Roberts is out of practice. McDermott says he's day to day with a quad injury.

-Tight End Tyler Kroft remains out as he recovers from surgery on a broken foot, although the Bills are confident he could see playing time early in the season.