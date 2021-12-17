Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen expected to play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers

McDermott announced on a radio interview this morning that Dion Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Sean McDermott updated the media on Allen's status during a press briefing Friday before practice.

McDermott says he's confident and expects him to play on Sunday based on progress updates from the team's medical staff.

"The medical team has shared with me that they're comfortable with where he's at and his trending continues to trend in the right direction. And then, what I've seen through my own eyes and practice just yesterday. He seems to be again able to execute the job description that goes along with the quarterback position.

McDermott announced on a radio interview this morning that Dion Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19, and that his status is unknown for Sunday's game.

"We'll see where his situation ends up, and also if he's not there, what we will do in terms of juggling the offensive line and moving around if need be, said McDermott.

.This is the second time Dawkins has tested positive for the virus. When asked how Dawkins is doing, McDermott replied he couldn't go into specific details, but said, "Always thinking and praying for his health and safety.

"In this case, he's had it before you know, certainly has challenges there. So, we're going to do all we can to support him and make sure number one that he's is as healthy as possible, or gets as healthy as possible, as soon as possible," said McDermott.