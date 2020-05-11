Poll: Buffalo Bills have an 85% chance of winning AFC East

FiveThirtyEight poll also points out the Bills have an 89% chance of making the playoffs this season and a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the first time since 1995, the Buffalo Bills are poised in winning the AFC East division, according to a poll.

According to FiveThirtyEight, a poll analysis, politics, and sports blogging site, after their win over division rival New England Patriots, the Bills now have an 85 percent chance of winning the AFC East.

Their poll also points out the Bills have an 89% chance of making the playoffs this season and a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

If the Bills' division odds were to go to 100%, FiveThirtyEight says that the team still has some work to do as the Bills have the league’s fifth-toughest set of remaining opponents over the rest of the season.

The Bills remaining schedule is below:

Sunday, November 8 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, November 15 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 BYE

Sunday, November 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, December 7 at San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Sunday, December 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football on NBC)

Sunday, December 20 at Denver Broncos

Monday, December 28 at New England Patriots (Monday Night Football)

Sunday, January 3 vs. Miami

The site says the Bills only have to worry about the Patriots or the Miami Dolphins in their quest to win the division, but cite that both teams have concerns at quarterback, and in simulations where the Bills sweep those games against the Patriots and Dolphins, they win the division 98.5 percent of the time.