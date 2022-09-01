Bills ground Jets, secure 3 seed in AFC playoffs

The Bills ended the regular season with a home victory against the New York Jets. Buffalo will hope to do the same next week in the AFC playoffs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills ended the regular season with a home victory and will hope to do the same next week to start the playoffs.

Buffalo beat the New York Jets 27-10 on Sunday evening, securing the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, which start next weekend. The win also secures Buffalo's spot atop the AFC East in back-to-back seasons; the first time since 1995.

It wasn't an easy win though, and scoreboard watching was as much a part of the story as any on this final weekend's games.

The Bills were paying attention to Cleveland's 21-16 win over the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals. That opened the door for the Bills to jump up to being the 3 seed in the playoffs, assuming a Buffalo win over the New York Jets.

The Bills led the Jets 13-10 through three quarters in Orchard Park. The score was closer than it should have been.

New York's Eddy Pineiro connected on a 49-yard field goal to cut Buffalo's lead to three points in the third quarter.

Devin Singletary's 1-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game gave the Bills some breathing room, though, leading 20-10. Singletary later added another touchdown, this one on a 5-yard reception from Josh Allen, extending the lead to 27-10 with 3:53 to play.

Josh Allen had only completed 19 of 39 passes through three quarters, totaling 196 yards and a touchdown.

Bills punter Matt Haack struggled, shanking multiple kicks and mishandling a snap. Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal to end the first half, capping an 81-yard drive.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hit Keelan Cole for a 40-yard touchdown in a crossing route in the second quarter, but the Buffalo defense also sacked Wilson six times through three quarters.

Mario Addison and Jordan Poyer each had two. Jerry Hughes also had one sack, which the Bills said gives Hughes sole possession of the fourth-most sacks in team history, surpassing Cornelius Bennett (52.5).