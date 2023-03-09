Bills GM Brandon Beane on Tre'Davious White: He's 'in a really good spot'

White had his first full offseason after missing the first two and a half months of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Bills' season opener against the Jets approaches, it can be easy to focus on remaining position battles or on what areas of weakness Buffalo needs to focus on ahead of kickoff on Sept. 11.

However, one position that doesn't carry a similar question mark is the the top cornerback spot. Yes, the Bills still have an ongoing competition at CB2 between Dane Jackson, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam to see who'll play opposite of Tre'Davious White.

But White himself? He enters this season primed for a return to form that made him one of the top corners in the league. Just ask Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

"I think Tre'Davious is in a really good spot," Beane said earlier in the week at a press conference. "You can just see when you talk to him, he's confident."

White just went through his first full offseason since returning from a torn ACL suffered Thanksgiving Day, 2021. The injury sidelined him for a full year, before returning Thanksgiving Day, 2022.

"The ACL was a tough deal for him," Beane said about White. "It was his first major injury and not an easy one to come back from, you know, when you've never dealt with that, and poor timing obviously. In Von's (Miller) case, Von has gone through it and kinda knew all the hurdles along the way."

While last year's offseason for White meant recovering from his injury, this offseason has seen him fully healthy and impressing at training camp. Beane believes his team's shutdown corner is on the path to getting back to the level that saw him become an All-Pro selection in 2019 and 2020, the two seasons before his ACL tear.