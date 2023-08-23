Bills have 'full steam ahead' attitude as preseason begins to wrap up

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says the team is looking to improve every day and every play as it looks to the final preseason game Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have just one last preseason game on this year's calendar before the preparation for their first regular season game really kicks into gear.

However, in the Bills' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers just last weekend, the team accounted for three interceptions and 13 penalties for a loss of 93 yards. Afterwards, coaches and players, including offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, stressed that this team has higher standards than that.

Simply put, a performance like that, preseason or not, is inexcusable.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and said that for now, they are only focused on improving as a team everyday.

"Right now, we're just focused on this preseason game," Dorsey said. "Right now we're just focused on this week and this day of training camp."

"We preach to the offense and we try to live it as coaches, focus on this day everyday, and focus on this play every play," Dorsey said. "We try to be where our feet are and make sure we’re going full steam ahead getting better as a team right now, but full well knowing the task at hand when the season rolls around."

The regular season will be here in just 19 days when the Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets in a Week 1 matchup on a Monday night.