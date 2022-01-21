Bills finish solid week of practice, motivated for divisional round

The Bills are set to take on the Chiefs on Sunday with a shot at the AFC Championship on the line.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday concluded the Bills final practice of the week before the team heads to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.

The Bills and Kansas City are no strangers. Sunday's game will be the fourth matchup between the two teams in just the past two seasons, which is very rare for a non-divisional opponent.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds says the familiarity actually makes it harder than anything.

"Obviously you become familiar with the things that hurt you, and that were good for you, but we understand this is a new round, new plays, new adjustments. No team is the same that you play. If anything, it makes it harder since teams put in more in and adjust to new things. That's a challenge we will be ready for," Edmunds said.

Some see the game more as motivation since the Bills super bowl expectation season ended their last year.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox said: "I think it is very important to remember the past. You never want it to affect the future, but you can always remember it. It's on the forefront of everyone's mind. Just going so far and coming up just short was devastating. Obviously everyone remembers the photo of Stef (Stefon Diggs) with the confetti, but yeah, we will use it as motivation, as anybody would."

Josh Allen had something very similar to say about the sour taste in the team's mouth after last years game.

"At the end of the day, we don't want to have that feeling we had there last year," Allen said. "We know our season ended there last year; now we have to put our foot forward and make sure it doesn't happen this year."

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team was all business this week in practice. He added that only Mario Addison was limited in practice, giving the Bills a healthy depth chart heading into the divisional round.