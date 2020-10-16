Buffalo Bills file trademark applications for Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills filed two trademark applications on October 12, 2020 for "Bills Mafia"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills filed two trademark applications on October 12, 2020 for "Bills Mafia," according to a search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

One application includes a "Bills Mafia" logo, the second application is listed as a "standard character mark," and simply includes the words "Bills Mafia."

Both applications request that the trademark cover goods and services including, "Clothing, namely, aprons, baseball caps, belts, bibs, coaches caps, cloth face coverings, coats, down jackets, ear muffs, fleece tops and bottoms, footwear, gloves, golf shirts, headbands, headwear, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, knit hats and caps, knit shirts, leather jackets, long-sleeve shirts, loungewear, mittens, neck gaiters, neckties, night shirts, pajamas, pants, parkas, polo shirts, ponchos, raincoats, robes, scarves, shoes, shorts, slippers, sneakers, snow suits, socks, suspenders, sweaters, sweatpants, sweatshirts, tank tops, T-shirts, underwear, vests, visors, warm up suits, wind resistant jackets, wool hats, woven shirts, and wristbands."