Bills fans flock to City Hall’s banners for selfies

Minutes after the Bills won their first playoff game this year, fans flocked to City Hall in Buffalo to take pictures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It didn't take long for Bills fans to find Buffalo City Hall and take over the steps for selfies and group pictures with huge banners honoring the Buffalo Bills as a backdrop.

Large banners honoring the Buffalo Bills playoff run is a perfect backdrop for pictures. There are seven vertical banners installed across the front of Buffalo City Hall celebrating the 2021 AFC East championship.

Earl Aragona is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan.

"It's a beautiful day, and I wanted to beat the storm, and after a game like last night, who wouldn't want to be down here," Aragona told 2 On Your Side.

Latisha Walker has made it a ritual. When the Bills win and the banners are in place, she comes to take pictures.

"It raises our momentum, everybody's spirit is high. We show a lot of team pride. Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors. We just bond together, and we represent the city as we should."

Fans from Canada also got in on the action. Chris lives in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and attended the playoff game. The next day he was taking selfies in downtown Buffalo.

The day after the big WIN in downtown Buffalo, outside City Hall @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/L7eHZaSaQw — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) January 17, 2022

"This is once in a lifetime, you've got to be here," said Chris, who said he's hoping the next playoff game will be in Buffalo.

People are asked to socially distance from one another, and wear a mask.