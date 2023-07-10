Home away from home? The Bills and fans peek into the future in London

More than any other venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has influenced the design of the Bills' new Highmark Stadium.

LONDON, UK — The Buffalo Bills are officially listed as the home team on Sunday.

The reality of that is worth debating.

What isn't is the influence the stadium they're playing the Jaguars in here in London has had on the new one that's being constructed in Orchard Park and due to open in 2026.

In some respects, the venue provides a preview of the Bills future home.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is considered one of the top soccer stadiums in the world. It was designed by the same company, Populous, that led the design efforts on the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

As it happens, it was the first stadium that the Pegulas, and members of their new stadium team, visited while forming a vision for the future.

Frank Cravotta is SVP of new stadium design for the Bills, and he doesn't mince words when you ask him about the first impression the visit to Tottenham made.

"We were blown away. Literally. It's a tremendous facility," Cravotta said.

John Polka serves as VP of stadium development and says the visit brought to reality many of the ideas they were considering at the time.

"I vividly remember standing on the field for the first time in Tottenham and saying now I understand why they wanted us to come here. This feels like everything we've been talking about," Polka said.

They took a number of major design ideas away and have incorporated them into the new Highmark. That includes the exterior, which involves metal mesh to offset the impact of the wind.

Cravotta says the structure of the bowl itself was directly influenced.

"The nature of the bowl itself is called a stack design. Existing Highmark and some of these stadiums kind of grow (out). The seats and everything are just closer as you stack the design up. There's really just great sightlines and great seating. Terry (Pegula) has been quoted as saying I went to the worst seat, and that worst seat is pretty good ... and he was right."

Like Tottenham, the Bills new stadium will be fully enclosed unlike the current Highmark Stadium. It will also feature a similar canopy to offset the impact of the elements.

Polka says it's not an exact replica, but the concept is the same.

"Just the idea of having some cover over portions of the fans to give some cover from not only elements ... not only wind, rain, but also the sun," Polka said.

They also came away with elements that they didn't want to incorporate. Alcohol consumption laws here in the UK prevent fans from drinking within sight of the field. As a result, the concourses at Tottenham are covered by seating.

The Bills didn't face those same restrictions, and so the concourses will be open at the new Highmark, allowing fans to go for concessions and still have direct sight of the game.

Sunday will be the first time Cravotta, Polka, and others have actually attended an event at Tottenham. Somewhat fittingly, it will be the Bills facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Polka says he hopes it will help bring the project full circle.

"I think what's kind of cool about going back this week, now that we've gone through 18 months of design, and we kind of have an idea of what our new stadium is going to look like. I want to walk on the field and remind myself of what that felt like the first time I stepped out there."