'I do': Bills fans get married during playoff game-day tailgate

The wedding between high schools sweethearts Jordan Hauser and Carl Weinreber was held at the Ralph Wilson statue. 'This is the honeymoon, when we win,' she said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia has certainly not been discouraged by the weather.

Fans been showing up to tailgate outside Highmark Stadium all day on Saturday, even with single-digit temperatures. Some fans even managed to find their own way to commemorate such an important game.

In fact, one couple got married.

"We are gathered here today," John Lang, who might be better known as "Bills Elvis," said at the start of the wedding ceremony between bride Jordan Hauser and groom Carl Weinreber on Saturday.

The wedding was held at the Ralph Wilson statue outside of Highmark Stadium. Hauser and Weinreber are high schools sweethearts.

Hauser is in the military and already got her orders.

"I do," they said.

That plus COVID concerns helped the couple decide, why not get married in front of Highmark Stadium during the biggest game of the year?

"We just wanted to add onto it and combine the two best days," the groom said.

The bride added: "We couldn't go to a playoff game last year so we're happy, happy to have it here."

They were surrounded by family and friends, and they couldn't have been happier about who married them.

"We love Bills Elvis. Who wouldn't want Bills Elvis?" the bride said.

According to the groom, "He's the most iconic person in Bills Mafia."

Bills Elvis added: "I'm giantly honored. Giantly honored, absolutely. First one I've ever done here."

The newlyweds are attending the game on Saturday night.

As for that honeymoon ...