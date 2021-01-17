Bills fans gear up, get pumped for the AFC Divisional round playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For some fans, Saturday night's game is nostalgic of Bills success many years ago. For some, it's the first time they're seeing this much momentum.
Tammy Shaw, a former Buffalo Jill, says the Bills still keep her on her toes.
"I feel like I need to have a defibrillator with me when I watch the game because I have heart palpitations like everybody else. It's intense," Shaw said.
Then there's 21-year-old Maddy Lenhard, who is just experiencing this for the first time.
"I remember nothing. I wasn't even alive," Maddy laughed, talking about the last time the Bills made the playoffs.
But it's all good. The 21-year-old is now rocking with the winning team.
Derrick Norman has been a season-ticker holder for 23 years.
"This is a must win for us," he said. "You know, what I mean, it's been a long time coming, 25 years is a long time, so for us to be in a divisional round, this is a plus. Half of those guys that's on the team don't know what this means to us. They weren't even born."
Added another fan, Richard Peterson: "We've been down so long that you know the fans are just ready to burst on the scene."
Dr. Todd Shatkin's family has been season ticket holders "since 1960. My grandfather had tickets from day one."
And when the Bills were winning in the early 90s, he had decisions to make.
"The first year they made the Super Bowl, my twins were born like a few weeks before, and I had to leave her to go the Super Bowl," he said. "That's how much I was a Bills fan."
Now his kids, who really didn't understand that Bills Mafia feeling back then, saw it last week.
"My son literally cried when we won the game," Dr. Shatkin said. "He said, 'I've never seen the Bills win a playoff game in my lifetime so I started crying.' "