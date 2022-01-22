Fans brave cold, give Bills warm sendoff at airport

The temperature Saturday morning was around minus-2 degrees, but that didn't stop a group of fans from seeing some of their favorite team head out to Kansas City.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A small group of Bills Mafia gave the team a warm send off at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The Bills took off around 1 p.m. Saturday.

For some perspective, the temperature Saturday morning was around minus-2 degrees, but that didn't stop a group of fans from seeing some of their favorite players head out to Kansas City for an AFC divisional round playoff game against the Chiefs.

"I'm out here with my kids. I got three boys...to say goodbye to the team," Brad Riter said.

Kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

More fans showed their Bills pride in other ways. Even Gov. Kathy Hochul had a message for a certain Kansas City quarterback during a Saturday morning news conference.

"Patrick Mahomes, you've got nothing on Josh Allen. You are in trouble, my friend. I don't mind trash-talking you every day of the week, because we're going to take you down!" Hochul said on Saturday in Buffalo.

Moments before that comment, she had reached for a couple of masks.

"Got to double up," she said while putting on the first mask, which was plain.

"Always proud to wear this mask too," the governor said when putting on the second mask, sporting the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 last January. Kansas City then lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Hochul, a Western New York native, has never been shy about her love for the Bills.