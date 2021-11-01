Bills fans await stadium decision for next playoff game

The Erie County Department of Health said Sunday that the announcement, one way or another, will either come from New York State or from the Bills organization.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is still waiting to find out if they will be allowed at next weekend's game in Orchard Park.

While the tickets went on sale Sunday morning, and they are limited to season ticket holders only, the final word on if fans will be allowed hasn't come just yet.

The Erie County Department of Health said Sunday that the announcement, one way or another, will either come from New York State or from the Bills organization. 2 On Your Side reached out to both, but did not immediately hear back.

The BioReference COVID-19 testing sites were still standing outside Bills Stadium, in Lot 4, as of Sunday afternoon.

If fans are allowed back, the team's website says that a negative test will again be required.