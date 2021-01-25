Bills fall short in breakout season, fall 38-24 to Kansas City

The Chiefs took control with three touchdowns in just over 10 minutes in the second quarter, helping to secure another Super Bowl berth.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell short in making their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years with a 38-24 loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo’s bend-but-don’t-break defense wilted in squandering a 9-0 lead by giving up three touchdowns over the span of 10:04 in the second quarter on Sunday night.

Allen simply couldn’t keep up. He completed 28 of 48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes finished 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills fell a win short of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since their run of four straight appearances — and losses — ended in 1994.