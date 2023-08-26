Bills face Chicago Bears with starters in lineup Saturday at 1 p.m.

Josh Allen and starters are expected to play when Buffalo matches up with the Chicago Bears for the final preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen and other starters are expected to play when the Bills matchup with the Chicago Bears for the final preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced prior to practice on Thursday afternoon that the starters would see game action on Saturday, however, he did not specify on how much time or when in the game we may see them.

Despite the fact that this decision is unlike other years that McDermott has been at the helm of the team, he simply said that it is just what's best for the team right now.

“Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is, and so they’re going to play this week," McDermott said. “I feel like it's best for where we're at right now.”

As for where the team is right now, on the defensive side of the ball, the middle linebacker position has yet to find it's leader as the preseason wraps up Saturday as well.

In fact, McDermott gave another update on Thursday essentially stating that with Terrel Bernard's injury and absence the last two weeks, the position battle is certainly still up for grabs.

"[Bernard's absence] gives those other players that are still available extra reps," McDermott said. "[Bernard] is doing all that he can to get back as soon as he can and he's getting as many mental reps as he can, which is important. Those other two guys, three guys with [Baylon Spector] mixed in there as well are getting valuable reps.”