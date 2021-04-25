Bills expected to focus on defense with late 1st-round pick

Buffalo has the 30th overall selection in the NFL draft following a season in which it won its first AFC East title since 1995.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hopes to become accustomed to having a late first-round pick in years to come because it's a sign of the team's success.

Buffalo has the 30th overall selection in the NFL draft on Thursday night, following a season in which it won its first AFC East title since 1995 and made its deepest playoff run in 27 years.

With much of the Josh Allen-led offense in place, the Bills are expected to target needs in upgrading their defense after twice losing to Kansas City, including the AFC championship game.