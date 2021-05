Allen's option carries a $23 million bill while Edmunds is a little over $12.7 million.

Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds will stay with the Buffalo Bills through the end of the 2022 season.

On Monday, the Bills announced they have exercised the 5th-year options on quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

By picking up both 5th-year options, the "hope" for the Bills is to produce long-term contracts for both in the future.