Buffalo Bills promote Eric Washington to assistant head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that they have promoted defensive line coach/senior defensive assistant Eric Washington to assistant head coach/defensive line coach.

Washington originally joined the Bills in 2020 as the defensive line coach and most recently added the senior defensive assistant title last season.

Prior to joining the Bills coaching staff, Washington worked as the Panthers' defensive coordinator for two years and spent seven years as their defensive line coach.

This move also comes after Bills head coach Sean McDermott added the title of defensive coordinator to his job description for the upcoming season suggesting that Washington will be able to help him out with those added responsibilities.