Bills end training camp, turn their attention to preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills training camp wrapped up in Pittsford, N.Y. at Saint John Fisher University on Thursday and will now finally get to go back home to their own stadium in Orchard Park.

The Bills will now have a quick turnaround to the weekend as they get ready to host the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on Saturday for the first preseason game of the year.

Despite the start of a new season, fans should expect and be prepared for the same old Bills gameday traffic with the possibility that it may even be worse with the construction of the new stadium in the works right across the street.

The Bills' vice president of operations and guest experience, Andy Major, spoke with the media before Saturday's game to reassure Bills mafia that despite a few limitations in parking lots, he does not expect many other changes.

“The traffic patterns we feel will be very similar," Major said. "Our fans are great, they come early, they love to tailgate so we know that the neighborhood lots, those are going to all still be open, and open early as we know. The Bills lots will still open four hours prior to kickoff for every game. The NFL mandate is three and a half hours but we always like to keep it at four to keep the tailgating atmosphere going.”

Major went on to say that this is a situation that they will continue to navigate every game moving forward, starting with this weekend.