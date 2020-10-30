x
Bills don't miss Brady in preparing to face Newton-led Pats

The Bills lead the AFC East with a 5-2 record. The Patriots are 2-4 and have lost three straight — their worst skid since 2002.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White's only regret regarding Tom Brady leaving New England is that he never got the chance to beat the quarterback over the previous three seasons. 

Otherwise, White was happy to bid farewell to Brady upon leaving the AFC East to sign with Tampa Bay this past offseason. Buffalo, which had a 3-32 record against Brady during his 19 seasons in New England, now braces to host a Patriots offense led by Cam Newton, who is off to an inconsistent start.

