Bills divisional round game will be on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day after the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Wild Card showdown, the date and time of the Bills divisional-round game has been announced.
The Buffalo Bills will either play the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
The game will be aired nationally on NBC, meaning you can watch it on Channel 2, your local NBC station.
If the Pittsburgh Steelers win their Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns, it will be a Buffalo Steelers rematch. If the Steelers lose, the Bills would play the Baltimore Ravens who defeated the Tenessee Titans Sunday 20-13.