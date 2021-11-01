Bills divisional round game will be on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

You can watch the game live on Channel 2, your local NBC station.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day after the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Wild Card showdown, the date and time of the Bills divisional-round game has been announced.

The Buffalo Bills will either play the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

