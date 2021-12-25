Bills' Dawkins returns from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Dawkins missed the Bills 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers the previous week after he was placed on the list just two days before the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been activated off the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list just ahead of Sunday's match up at New England, with the AFC East on the line.

Dawkins missed the Bills' 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers the previous week after he was placed on the list just two days before the game.

He was one of two Bills named to the AFC's Pro Bowl team earlier in the week.

The Bills also announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not travel with the team to Foxborough because of personal reasons and is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was elevated from the practice squad to add depth to the interior line on Sunday.

According to the team, they will handle a coaching COVID outbreak with Jacques Cesaire coaching the defensive line in place of Eric Washington. Matt Smiley will coach special teams for Heath Farwell.

