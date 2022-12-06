Bills' Dion Dawkins nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The overall winner gets $250,000 donated to their charity of choice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year is Dion Dawkins.

The Bills Offensive lineman was recognized for his impact in the community. For being nominated, Dawkins will get $40,000 donated to the charity of his choice.

In a tweet, the team says of Dawkins, "His big personality is matched only in size by his heart for our community."

Dawkins started the Dion's Dreamers Foundation to mentor and support young people in underserved communities

Following the mass shooting at Tops earlier this year that killed 10 people, Dawkins hosted a cornhole and kickball tournament that raised over $20,000 for the victims.

Each NFL team nominates a player who gives back, not just on the field, but off the field as well. The overall winner gets $250,000 donated to their charity of choice.