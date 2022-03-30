Bills lineman Dion Dawkins excels in another competition: cornhole

Last week the American Cornhole League tweeted out a video of Dawkins going head to head with Mike Sorrentino, better known as 'The Situation' from 'Jersey Shore.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins is an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. What you might not know about him is that he's also really good at cornhole.

The American Cornhole League went to Twitter on Tuesday, saying "Bills Mafia, where you at? Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl OL Dion Dawkins hits two airmails at the second SuperHole III prelim."

You can see in the video Dawkins just draining the bags into the hole two times.

