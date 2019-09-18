ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary will not be practicing as the Bills (2-0) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Bengals (0-2).

Singletary suffered what the team announced as a hamstring injury late in last Sunday's 28-14 win over the New York Giants.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says Singletary remains "day-to-day."

Singletary is the team's leading rusher with 127-yards and a touchdown on ten carries through the Bills first two games.

McDermott says he doesn't feel the need to add another running back with Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon on the roster.

Other Injuries:

-TE Tyler Kroft will be a full go in practice has he continues to work his way back from surgery on a broken foot. This is the first time that Kroft has not been limited in practice this season suggesting he could play against his former team this week.

-Receiver/Returner Andre Roberts (quadricep) will be limited in practice.

-Bills CB Taron Johnson will not practice (hamstring).