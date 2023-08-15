Bills defensive lineman Boogie Basham playing with confidence and consistency

The pass rusher spoke Tuesday about his training camp and preseason game performance against the Colts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The preseason is a golden opportunity for players to move their way up the depth chart and secure a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster.

One player that helped his cause in Saturday's preseason win against the Colts: defensive lineman Boogie Basham. Basham posted a sack and two tackles in the win against the Colts.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington said Basham "came to play the other day, period" in the win on Saturday.

"I feel like I did pretty good that game. For me, it's just all mindset and confidence," Basham said.

"You saw flashes, and then in the ballgame the other day, wherever we sent him out into the ball game, he went out determined to execute, be physical," Washington said. "He really made a difference in the game."

The Wake Forest product is entering an important year with the Bills. He's entering his third season after posting 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a rookie, then 19 tackles and 2.0 sacks last season. The Bills invested a good amount of draft capital in Basham — a second round pick back in 2021 — so increased production is expected as Basham battles in a loaded pass rushing room.

The keys that Basham has focused on this offseason have been two "C"s: confidence and consistency.

"Going through camp, anything I do I just pride myself on my confidence," Basham said. "Confidence is high, you go in with a good confidence, you're bound to have a good game, so that's pretty much my demeanor going into every game."

"He has been focused on improving his game," Washington said. "His training camp in Rochester was consistent."