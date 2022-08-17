Leslie Frazier impressed with rookie cornerbacks

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier discusses how Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam have impressed early on in preseason.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Buffalo Bills still being under no specific timetable for the return of superstar cornerback Tre'Davious White, it's been refreshing for the coaching staff to see some rookie cornerbacks stepping up and making the most of the preseason.

Christian Benford out of Villanova, and Kaiir Elam have had such a strong start to their first season in the NFL, something the Bills especially need from the cornerback position. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said continuing to get them reps is going to be big as far as making sure they are ready to go come week one as the team is expected to be without White.

"I was really impressed with their work, they both did a great job they were both targeted and when they had opportunities to make plays they made plays. They were physical, they got their hands on balls and were good in man coverage," Frazier said.

"For the most part, their eyes were where they needed to be in zone. So we were pleased with their first outing and now with the practices that we have remaining along with the two preseason games, we have to allow them to grow and develop and we have to keep putting them out there and putting them in different situations to see how they respond. Even though you are doing good things now, just know there is a big bullseye on a rookie corners chest, there are more things thrown at you, we are trying to throw more things at them this time of year but there is nothing like being in game situations."

Benford is the more interesting story as he was the sixth round selection for Buffalo in the 2022 draft, he's looking like a guy that's going from not expected to make the team to potentially being on the field in the Bills opener in LA next month. The next opportunity for Benford and Elam to continue to impress will come Saturday afternoon when the Bills host the Denver Broncos in the preseason.