Bills defense continues dominant start to season

The Buffalo defense forced three turnovers against the Washington Football Team in Sunday's win.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills defense was dominant against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, with three turnovers in Buffalo's 43-21 win.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each intercepted Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and Tre'Davious White forced a fumble, which Matt Milano recovered.

The defense was constantly keeping pressure off of the Bills' impressive offense on Sunday and setting them up with great field position off of those turnovers.

They did not have a takeaway in either of the first two games of the season against Pittsburgh and Miami.

"We preach all the time, takeaways, takeaways, and once you get in the game, playing fast, playing with a lot of effort. You hope it comes, and today, we had some opportunities," Hyde said after the game.

"I was able to come away with one, but end of the day, we still had more opportunities to have more, so we have to capitalize on those also."

Micah Hyde with the INT.



His 18th career pick and first of the season. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 26, 2021