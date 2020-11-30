Bills defense comes up big late, flusters Herbert, Chargers

The defense held the Chargers to only 17 points and forced rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to have one of the worst games of his season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills offense had a pretty good lead in the third quarter after a Josh Allen touchdown with the score being 24-6. It seemed after that, the offense made mistake after mistake especially in the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Bills offense had three turnovers, including one from Devin Singletary, and Josh Allen threw an interception as well.

It could have been downhill for the Bills if the defense didn't come to their rescue and protect the lead.

Buffalo was plagued by penalties and turnovers and the Bills offense survived, but looking ahead these types of mistakes can’t happen when facing teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in December.

After halftime the Bills offense only managed 10 more points, a pair of fumbles, and an interception. But it was the Bills defense that stepped up big.

The defense held the Chargers to only 17 points and forced rookie Justin Herbert to have one of the worst games of his season.

The lone Bills pick came from Tre’Davious White, but it came at the perfect time in the fourth quarter, right after Josh Allen was intercepted.

There’s still plenty of work to do on both sides of the ball, but it was a big statement by the defense to show that it is reliable when the quarterback and the offensive unit is struggling.

