Dawson Knox focused on taking his game to the next level

Knox, who is entering into his final year of his rookie contract, is looking forward to reaching his pinnacle as training camp creeps up.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills tight end Dawson Knox has really come into his own in just three years with Buffalo.

Knox is the only Bills tight end to score touchdowns in a single season. Now that Knox is entering his final year of his rookie contract, he's working to take it up a notch.

"It's important to have confidence and go out and do what you want to do," Knox said. "But at the same time you don't want to be comfortable or complacent. It's about building on it and taking a step too. I don't think I've hit the pinnacle in my game so ready to take another step"

As Knox approaches his contract year, he said the weight of getting paid is light.

"I don't think it matters, it's any other year," Knox said. "You start thinking about that too much, it's going to distract how you play on the field. Same old year, same old thing."

The Bills and Knox will also have some added company in former first round pick OJ Howard.

"It's been awesome," Knox said. "There's going to be so much versatility to this offense, 12/13 personnel, bring us in, run the ball, spread us out, get us good matchups. He's a great dude increasing the work ethic of the whole group. Any time you increase competition, (it) makes the whole group better."

That competition will have to wait as the Bills wrapped up minicamp on Wednesday and will get some rest and relaxation before training kicks off July 24 in Rochester. Training camp will end on August 11.

