Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was awarded the 2023 Alan Page Community Award by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday afternoon during Super Bowl week in Arizona.

After being named a finalist in late January with four other NFL athletes, Hamlin was voted on by his peers and was officially named the winner of the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

“One of my favorite quotes: it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said in accepting the award Wednesday. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

The Alan Page Community Award acknowledges one player who goes out of their way to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

After Hamlin's collapse in Cincinnati at the Bills-Bengals Monday night game in early January, his Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive fundraiser has raised just over nine million dollars.

Hamlin has been an inspiration to many across the globe, and now with this acceptance of this award, his Chasing M's foundation will receive $100,000 from the NFL Players Association to continue their work supporting the youth.

“Giving back to my community has always been a part of who I am,” Hamlin said. “I’m thankful for my father, who’s right here behind me, growing up watching him doing community days in our community. I always was waiting on my time when it came.”

