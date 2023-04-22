Bills' Damar Hamlin discusses how it feels to be back practicing again

"It's just best not worrying about trying to control too much of how you feeling," Hamlin said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sat down one-on-one with the CEO of the American Heart Association to share how it feels to be cleared, and playing football again.

The interviewed was released on Saturday afternoon.

In the last week, we have learned that Hamlin did in fact suffer from commotio cordis on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. It's a rare condition that causes cardiac arrest after blunt force trauma to the chest.

"It's a rollercoaster of emotions, honestly, of, you know, something you couldn't dream of," Hamlin said. "And some days are just, I'm trying to just focus on right foot in front of the left. I'm learning, going with the fluid and emotions.

"It's just best not worrying about trying to control too much of how you feeling. Just whatever you got that day, you know, just meeting yourself wherever you're at and then giving it from there."

Hamlin is planning to make a full return to the NFL with the Bills this year.

Hamlin collapsed on the field on January 2 in the middle of the Bills Week 17 game in Cincinnati before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game was eventually canceled.

"He's such a great kid. Such a great family. It's exciting to go from a guy who was fighting for his life who is now, the story hasn't been written. It's now about the comeback," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this week.

"It's pretty remarkable, and I'm excited for him and his family."

Hamlin spoke to the media after workouts. He said he was thankful and blessed for the medical care he was received and for his coaches and teammates.