Buffalo Bills 2020 roster cuts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have to trim their 80 man roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. At the start of camp, there are usually 90 players, but due to COVID-19 the number shortened to 80 for cautionary purposes.

Some of these players could possibly be added to the practice squad. The players will have to clear waivers before doing so. Nothing is official until the player is released, clear waivers then reigns under the practice team.