Buffalo Bills cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson listed as questionable

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills gear up to take on the Washington Football Team this weekend in Orchard Park, the team announced their injury report for Sunday's game.
According to the Bills, two cornerbacks are listed as questionable. This includes Dane Jackson (knee) and Levi Wallace (knee). In addition, the Bills note that wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice on Friday for a "vet rest day."
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Washington Sunday at Highmark Stadium with each team looking to pick up their second victory this season.
Allen's ability to take off and run with the ball will test a Washington defense that struggled to contain Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the ground last week.
Taylor Heinicke makes his second consecutive start at quarterback for Washington after replacing injured veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in the season opener.
Buffalo opened as a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, coming off a 35-0 blowout of the Dolphins in Miami. The Bills have won seven of the past eight meetings with Washington.