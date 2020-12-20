Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman ready to help small businesses

Through the end of the month the " Buffalo Business Blitz " is raising money for local small businesses. Every small business can apply to receive a $2,000 grant. He wants to raise $1 million, but he needs a little help.

"I put myself in their shoes to try and relate a little bit," Norman said. "You have the American dream and now you can't live it because what's going on the world, let's put some guidelines so we don't totally shut down, definitely not now, but they have, so that's why we started this small Buffalo Business Blitz to try and give them $2,000 to $2,500."