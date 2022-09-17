Bills cornerback Dane Jackson returns to practice, says he's ready to play vs. Titans

The Bills secondary received good news on Saturday as Dane Jackson returned to practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills secondary received good news on Saturday as cornerback Dane Jackson returned to the practice field after sitting out the last two days.

After practice on Saturday, 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki caught up with Jackson. Barring any setbacks, he seems he will be ready to go Monday night when the Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Chojnacki asked Jackson, do you feel where you are at right now that you will be ready for Monday?"

"For sure, yeah, for sure." Jackson said. "I feel good, being our there today and getting to move around, it felt good being out there."

Jackson added he had just a little tweak after falling to the ground during practice earlier this week.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said despite missing back to back practices, if Jackson is ready to go, he expects him to perform at a high level.

"He is a very conscience young man, he is a pro in the way he prepares he is as tough as they are out there, if he goes he will be ready to go." said McDermott.

One other note from practice today, Ed Oliver did not practice. He is trending toward not be available for Monday's game.

McDermott said Tim Settle would not practice but he did after all. His status for Monday is still unknown as well.