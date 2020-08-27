Buffalo Bills continue with practice despite some NFL teams cancelling in response to Jacob Blake shooting

Among the teams to cancel Thursday practices include: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Football Team.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills continued to go on with their Thursday practice despite some NFL teams cancelling activities in response to social justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake was shot multiple times by police during a traffic stop in Kenosha. The incident was recorded on video and was widely circulated.

Among the teams to cancel Thursday practices include: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Football Team.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the thought of not practicing while speaking to the media Thursday morning.

"Thought about not practicing today...will continue to have ongoing discussions," McDermott said. "We have had lengthy and serious conversations as a team, it’s taken very seriously."

McDermott also said that Sean McDermott says he’s learned a lot by listening to players on social issues. "Sharing that information leads to better understanding."

As for the players, McDermott said they have the option not to practice.

