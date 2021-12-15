Bills confident Davis can step in for injured Sanders

With Emmanuel Sanders out week-to-week, second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis expects to get more reps.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Bills veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders out week-to-week with a knee injury that he sustained in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, the Bills will now turn to second-year wide out Gabriel Davis for added production.

The extra reps for Davis has been something the coaching staff has talked about all season long, says head coach Sean McDermott.

"It's a conversation we have had all the way through the season, it's good to see him have the game he had this past week," McDermott said.

Davis stepped up versus the Bucs, catching five passes on eight targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. With limited opportunity this season, Davis has 24 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Obviously, Davis wants to be starting opposite of superstar Stefon Diggs, now is the time to prove he can do it.

Josh Allen was asked about Davis stepping into Sanders roll, Allen said.

"It's good for mine and the coaching staff's confidence in him going forward. I have the most confidence, respect and love for Gabe Davis with how hard he works and the type of person he is, an increased roll for him, I don't think he will flinch, and it's something he is ready for," Allen said.