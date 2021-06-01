Diggs, Beasley miss practice ahead of AFC Wild Card playoff game

Bills receivers Cole Beasley (knee) and Stefon Diggs (oblique) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Saturday's game against the Colts.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's the Wednesday of a short week heading into a playoff game, and two of the Bills top three receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, did not practice according to the team's official injury report.

Beasley injured his knee during the Bills win over the New England Patriots two weeks ago and sat out against Miami.

Diggs had seven catches for 76 yards in limited action against Miami this past week. He appeared Tuesday on the injury report.

Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn't pinpoint when the injury happened during a call with reporters Wednesday morning.

Diggs played coy with reporters on the issue Wednesday afternoon.

"No major issue ... don't believe everything you read. It's only been around for a little while ... but I'm fine ... I'll be alright," he said.

The Bills have the third ranked passing attack in the NFL (288.8 yards per game), and Diggs is the NFL's leading receiver with 127 receptions for 1,535 yards.

Beasley ranks 23rd in the NFL with 967 yards on 82 receptions.