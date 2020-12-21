Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title | Will fans be allowed to attend playoff game at Bills Stadium?

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants to attend a Bills playoff game; however, the decision will be up to New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills clinched the title of AFC East division champions Saturday night, but questions still remain on whether or not Bills fans will be able to attend a playoff game at Bills Stadium.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the topic Sunday afternoon on a conference call with reporters. The governor says he wants to attend a Bills game; however, the decision will be up to New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

Cuomo elaborated saying the decision to allow fans also depends on the COVID-19 infection rate and hospitalization rate in the Western New York region.

"It's going to be Dr. Zucker's call," Cuomo said. "It's also going to depend on the circumstances that Western New York is in at that time; what's the infection rate what's the hospitalization rate, etc. And to see if there is a science-based way that we can do it and do it safe."

The governor added, "I think I would like to be at that game as much as anyone — at a playoff game as much as anyone. This has been a long time coming for Buffalo."

Just another reason to #BILLIEVE. A dominating win against Denver tonight and the AFC East title. Congrats @BuffaloBills​! #GoBills https://t.co/JzV2PrfMc8 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 20, 2020

When asked about the Bills' stadium reopening plan, Cuomo responded that the plan is being reviewed by the New York State Department of Health.

"The department of health is considering some alternatives and ideas," Cuomo said. "They've been looking at what stadiums have been doing across the country. And that's part of the DOH review — department of health review analysis."

Zucker did not provide any further details about the review analysis, but he did chime in to add, that the biggest issue would be tailgating before the game.

As for the large gathering of Bills fans at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night, the governor said large gatherings are still a concern.

"The large gatherings should concern everyone," Cuomo said. "You know if you're wearing masks, and if there's some social distancing it's better, but large gatherings of course are of concern."