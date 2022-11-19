Bills game in Detroit sells more than 56,000 tickets in 24 hours

Tickets opened up after the game was moved to Detroit due a historic winter storm sweeping through Western New York.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Anyone looking for tickets to the bout between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns is out of luck as of Saturday evening. More than 56,000 tickets were snatched up since availability opened up Friday afternoon.

Tickets opened up after the anticipated matchup was moved to Detroit due a historic winter storm sweeping through western New York, blanketing some areas in feet of snow. Orchard Park, home to Bills' Highmark Stadium, set a state record with 77 inches of snow.

"We're hoping for this to be still a home field advantage," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday in a news release. "Luckily (the snow) is not across the country. We know Bills Mafia is all over, and hopefully those that are in Michigan area will definitely head down."

On Friday, officials said there were no transfer options, but there would be an opportunity for refunds.

Generally, officials said those refunds would be doled out automatically for people who bought their tickets through the Bills ticket office, Ticketmaster or the NFL Ticket Exchange.

If those funds haven't appeared in the bank yet, there is a timeline available, depending on where you bought them.

Bills ticket office

Single game tickets bought through the Bills' ticket office will get an automatic refund to the method of payment used. Those refunds start getting processed Dec. 2.

Ticketmaster

Anyone who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will get a refund to their credit card within seven to 10 business days.

NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster

Anyone who bought tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster will get a refund to their credit card within seven to 10 days.

Ticket sellers

People who sold tickets through NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster will be contacted with a date for when funds will be pulled from their account.

Other sources

Anyone who bought or sold from sources other than the Bills of Ticketmaster should contact that specific source for a refund.