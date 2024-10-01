Bills trail Bengals 24-10 through 3 quarters

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw 2 touchdown passes as the Bengals took a 17-7 lead into halftime of the divisional playoff game with Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have been playing from behind all day Sunday in their AFC Divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a 25 yard field goal, the Bills cut the lead to 17-10 with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left tin the third quarter.

The Bengals extended the lead to 24-10, however, on Joe Mixon's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 to play in the third.

The Bills struggled throughout the first half.

Evan McPherson connected on a 28-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 17-7 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

The field goal happened after Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for an apparent 10-yard touchdown, but it was overturned on review after officials determined Chase had lost control of the ball as he completed the catch.

The ruling did little to offset the dominant nature of the Bengals first half performance.

Cincinnati started the game down three starters on the offensive line, but Burrow finished the half 18-of-27 passing for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and was sacked just once. Simply put, the Bills defensive front has not been able to take advantage.

Burrow lead the Bengals on scoring drives of 79 and 72-yards in a dominant first quarter for Cincinnati. Burrow connected with Chase on a 28-yard score, and tight end Hayden Hurst for 15 yards to give Cincinnati a 14-0 lead.

The Bills opened the second quarter with a 75-yard scoring drive capped by Allen taking it in from a yard out.

The Bengals outgained the Bills 275-135 and controlled time of possession 17:56 to 12:04.