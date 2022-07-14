Bills camp tickets in Rochester sold out; fans express frustration

The team issued a statement Thursday night after a frustrating day for many Bills fans, who complained about technical difficulties and extreme wait times.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are holding training camp in Rochester for the first time in two years due to the pandemic, and if you were still hoping to catch one of the practices in person, the team says no tickets remain.

Unlike in previous years at St. John Fisher, tickets are required for all practices and not just night workouts, as used to be the case. That's due to the extreme popularity of a team that's now a Super Bowl favorite, and the need to limit crowds on the campus in suburban Rochester.

The Bills made free tickets available on their app Thursday after season-ticket holders had early access. Many fans complained on social media about technical difficulties and extreme wait times.

A team spokesperson on Thursday afternoon said the issues were the result of high demand and confirmed that all tickets for the workouts in Pittsford had been reserved.

The Bills, however, do have a workout scheduled for August 5 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Tickets for that event have not yet been made available. A team spokesperson says that could happen as early as next week.